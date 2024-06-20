Rochester man arrested after fleeing traffic stop

(ABC 6 News) — On June 19th at approximately 3 PM, an Olmsted County Sheriff’s office deputy stopped a 22-year-old Rochester man at the intersection of Valleyhigh Road and West Circle Drive Northwest.

The man, later identified as Christian Davis, exited the vehicle and fled on foot after initially giving a false name to the deputy.

After Davis fled the scene, other deputies, including a K9, arrived to assist. He was then located and taken into custody without incident.

Davis, who had multiple warrants from other counties for his arrest before the traffic stop, was transported to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.