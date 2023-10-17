Rochester man arrested after alleged altercation involving gun

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police took one man into custody an hour after an incident in which he allegedly held a gun to a woman’s head.

According to Lt. Jennifer Hodgman, officers responded to the 4400 block of 21st Avenue NW around 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 16, for a call that 29-year-old Quantrell Peña had allegedly pointed a handgun at a woman’s head during an altercation.

Police located Peña at 3:15 the same day in the 300 block of 12th Street SE.

Hodgman said police believe Peña obtained a ride from someone in the hour between the 9-1-1 call and his arrest.

He was taken into custody and police recommended charges of felony 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, domestic assault, and threats of violence.

According to Hodgman, police did not recover a handgun.