Rochester man arrested after accidentally firing a gun in his apartment

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was taken into custody after an incident that happened just before noon on Thursday, the Rochester Police Department (RPD) said.

According to RPD, dispatch received a report that a gun discharged inside an apartment on the 1000 block of 41 St. NW.

Keith Sachwitz, 45, said he was cleaning a gun when it accidentally discharged, RPD reported. However, authorities said Sachwitz is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

The suspect was taken into custody. According to RPD, no one was injured in this incident.