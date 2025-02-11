Rochester man appears on child pornography charges

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man appeared in Olmsted County Court Feb. 11 on two charges of possessing child pornography–minor under 14.

Taylor Andrew Nelson, 30, pleaded not guilty to both charges Tuesday.

According to court documents, Rochester police traced a cyber tip to Nelson’s address on 2nd Street Northwest in November of 2024.

Court documents allege there had been another cyber tip associated with Nelson’s web presence in 2021.

According to court documents, police allegedly spoke with Nelson, who said he’d possessed Child Sexual Abuse Materials (CSAM) or child pornography for the last 6 to 7 years.

Court documents allege that investigators found around 70 images and videos of CSAM on Nelson’s phone.

Nelson is scheduled to appear again in Olmsted County Court May 27.