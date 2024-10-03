Rochester man appears on child pornography charges

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man is accused of using Snapchat and Kik to share explicit photos and videos of children.

Emanuel Ernesto Zavala, 33, faces one charge of possession of child pornography–minor under 14 and one charge of disseminating child pornography–minor under 14.

According to court documents, Zavala is accused of uploading around 50 videos of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) involving children ages 4-11 to Snapchat and Kik between April and June 2024.

According to court documents, Zavala allegedly told law enforcement he had been hacked, but later admitted to sending images and videos of children engaging in sex acts for more than a year.

He was arraigned in Olmsted County Court at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3.