Rochester man appears in court for DWI, reckless driving; allegedly rear-ended victim’s car multiple times

(ABC 6 News) — A Rochester man facing charges of assault, damage to property, DWI, and reckless driving appeared in court on Friday.

Dean Ryan Kline, 41, faces the following charges:

2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon

3rd-degree damage to property

5th-degree assault- fear of bodily harm

DWI- operate motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance

DWI- operate motor vehicle – any amount Schedule I/II drugs/metabolite; not cannabis/hemp

Reckless driving

According to court documents, on Wednesday, February 26 around 8:50 a.m., Rochester Police responded to reports of road rage and a vehicle crash in northeast Rochester.

Officer Peterson observed a “chaotic scene” involving multiple individuals yelling and a red vehicle crashed into a tree.

The victim reported that he observed the red vehicle, driven by Kline, swerving on the roadway and nearly colliding with other vehicles. The victim then recorded Kline’s driving conduct with his phone.

Court documents state that Kline eventually got behind the victim’s vehicle and rear-ended him multiple times, causing the victim to become concerned. He pulled off into a nearby parking lot, but Kline followed him and continued driving at him.

The victim then drove off of the roadway and into a non-paved area to disengage from the

situation and avoid Kline from colliding with his vehicle. The ictim’s vehicle stopped in a patch of mud outside of the parking lot. As the victim was stopped, Kline swerved around and sped directly towards the broadside of his vehicle.

The victim reported that he feared Kline was going to “t-bone” him.

As Kline sped towards the victim, he collided with a tree that was between his vehicle and the victim’s vehicle.

Officer Peterson found the scene consistent with the victim’s reports and concluded that Kline used his vehicle as a dangerous weapon. The victim’s vehicle was damaged in the incident, with the estimate damage being $700.

Officers asked Kline to exit his vehicle, and he began yelling obscenities and racial slurs while balling his fists.

Court documents state officers also observed Kline to have pinpoint pupils and to be sweating profusely, indicating controlled substance impairment.

Kline was detained due to his aggressive behavior and later arrested for suspected DWI after a glass pipe with a green substance in it was found in Kline’s vehicle. The substance tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Kline faces upwards of seven years in prison, a $14,000 fine, or both if convicted.

Kline’s next hearing is scheduled for March 11.