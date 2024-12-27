Rochester man accused of threatening gas station customer for money

(ABC 6 New) – A Rochester man with a history of theft charges appeared in Olmsted County Court Friday for a new robbery case.

Bill Gum Benjamin, 20, was previously charged with extorting more than $40,000 from a vulnerable adult, using threats and coercion.

On Dec. 26, Rochester police responded to a NW Rochester gas station after a customer said Benjamin had threatened him for money.

The man told police he had been at a gas pump when Benjamin approached him and asked for money, saying he would beat him if he did not comply.

The man withdrew $20 from the ATM and gave it to Benjamin. He told police he had interacted with Benjamin multiple times, and had been coerced into giving him money.

The man had not reported previous incidents “because he was embarrassed and simply wanted to move on.”