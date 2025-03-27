Rochester man accused of stabbing someone inside apartment building pleads not guilty

(ABC 6 News) – The man accused of stabbing someone inside an apartment complex in northwest Rochester this month has entered a plea of not guilty.

Eric Fields Jr., 25, is charged with 1st degree assault causing great bodily harm and 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon for an incident that happened on March 10, 2025.

Court documents allege that officers responding to the stabbing call around 9:43 a.m. that day found an adult man with a stab wound to his chest, just to the left of his sternum. Police say Fields had already fled the scene in a silver car. Fields was later arrested that afternoon.

Fields appeared in front of an Olmsted County judge Wed. afternoon to enter his not guilty plea.

His jury trial has been scheduled for March 2, 2026.