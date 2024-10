(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man faces recommended 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct charges, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office.

Levi Vivier, 43, was taken into custody Friday, Oct. 11, after a juvenile girl reported multiple sexual assaults.

Vivier is accused of displaying a handgun during at least one of the incidents, causing the girl to fear for her own safety.

ABC 6 News will update this story as more information is available.