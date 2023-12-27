Rochester man accused of raping teenager, firearm threat, witness tampering

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man faces nine felony charges in Olmsted County Court, including sexual assault of a juvenile and witness tampering.

According to court documents filed Friday, Eric Kelly Danielson Jr., 31, is accused of raping a teenager on Dec. 15.

According to court records, on Dec. 17, law enforcement spoke to the 14-year-old’s mother about an “incident” wherein Danielson Jr. sexually assaulted the teenager, causing bruises and injuries.

According to court documents, Danielson Jr. was close to the alleged victim’s significant other and picked the teenager up from a home.

Danielson Jr. had previously expressed sexual interest in the 14-year-old, she told police, and had touched her in the past, per court documents.

The teenager told police Danielson took her to a south Rochester hotel, directed her to his room, asked her 10-15 times to have sex with him, and when she refused, gave her drugs, according to court documents.

The teenager told police Danielson restrained and raped her, then pointed a handgun at her and threatened her life, her significant other, and her family if she told anyone about the assault, according to court documents.

The teenager’s significant other said Danielson also threatened to kill the two of them when he spoke to Danielson about the assault.

The 14-year-old also said Danielson threatened to share a photo he had taken during the assault if she told anyone about the incident.

Law enforcement took Danielson into custody Dec. 20. A search warrant allegedly revealed several items the 14-year-old described as being used in or present during the sexual assault in the room, including a rifle with the serial number ground off.

Search warrants indicate that law enforcement seized Danielson’s phone to search for CSAM (Child Sexual Abuse Materials), including the alleged photo of the 14-year-old.

Police also allegedly located an electronic incapitation device in Danielson’s car.

Court documents allege that Danielson is not allowed to own stun guns or firearms, following a felony conviction in Wisconsin.

Danielson faces two charges of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct–penetration under 18/contact under 14/use of force and causes injury. He also faces three of aggravated 1st-degree tampering with a witness–causes/threatens gross bodily harm, prevent information to police; a charge of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon; a charge of felon in possession of a firearm; a charge of felon in possession of a stun gun; and a charge of possession of a firearm with an altered or removed serial number.

He was cited for possession of brass knuckles in June of this year, according to Minnesota Court Records Online, and faces several assault charges after allegedly threatening to “gut” a gas station worker in July.

He is scheduled to stand trial on the July charges in March of 2024.

Danielson’s next court hearing on the December charges is scheduled for Jan. 16, 2024. He is currently held in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on $1M bail with or without conditions.

Kristi Ebner / Olmsted County ADC

Court documents claim that the teenager and her significant other told Danielson’s girlfriend, Kristi Noel Ebner, about the sexual assault.

The teenagers told police that Ebner had threatened to kill herself unless she “dropped” the charges against Danielson.

Ebner faces a charge of 1st-degree witness tampering –prevent information to police. She was also taken into custody after confirming the threat to law enforcement, according to court documents.

Ebner’s first court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 23, 2024.