Rochester man accused of motorcycle chase, hiding in marsh

(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office took a Rochester man into custody over the weekend on motorcycle theft and operation charges.

Mark Edward Smith, 47, was charged with receiving stolen property–theft of motor vehicle in November of 2024.

He missed multiple hearings, and his most recent arrest warrant was issued May 21.

Olmsted County deputies located Smith operating a motorcycle without a license on Highway 63 South and East Frontage Road Friday, May 30, according to Capt. Tim Parkin with the OCSO.

Smith allegedly fled the OCSO’s attempt to stop him, led deputies on a chase, and eventually drove across a cornfield before dumping the motorcycle and fleeing on foot.

Law enforcement tracked Smith with a K-9 and took him into custody at a marshy area near Fed Ex and the Rochester Airport.

He faces an additional recommended charge of fleeing a peace officer, according to Parkin.