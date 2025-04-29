Rochester man accused of juvenile sexual assault arrested on warrant after Florida trip

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man accused of repeatedly molesting two children was arrested on a warrant, after ignoring a judge’s order not to travel to a cheerleading competition in Florida.

Angel Cruz Rivera was charged in November of 2023 with seven counts of criminal sexual conduct with children.

Two of the charges were later dismissed.

He was released on $0 bail with conditions, including no contact with persons under 18 and an agreement not to leave Minnesota without written approval.

According to court documents, in early April, Rivera asked for permission to travel to Florida. His request was denied.

Court documents allege that two witnesses contacted the courts to tell them that Cruz Rivera left the state to go to a world cheerleading competition in Miami, Florida.

“Given the fact that he was specifically denied by the Court to travel, the concern Defendant will be around underage children during the trip, and the underlying nature of the offense, the State is concerned for public safety,” court documents read.

A warrant was issued for Cruz Rivera’s arrest.

On Tuesday, April 29, Cruz Rivera appeared in court.

Olmsted County judge Kathy Wallace released him on his own recognizance, or $0 bail with conditions, according to Minnesota Court Records Online.

He was again ordered not to leave Minnesota without written approval, and to avoid contact with juveniles.

Cruz Rivera is scheduled to appear for a pretrial hearing on his five remaining child sexual assault charges June 24, followed by a jury trial beginning June 30.