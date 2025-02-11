Rochester man accused of firearm threats

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man faced felony firearm charges in Olmsted County Court Monday.

Timothy McKenzie, 44, was charged with felony 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and terroristic threats, as well as gross misdemeanor carrying/possessing a pistol in a public place without a permit.

According to court documents, at about 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, Rochester police responded to a SE Rochester residence.

A man told police that throughout the day, McKenzie had threatened to shoot him, and at one point, took a handgun out of his pocket and pointed it at the man’s head.

Rochester police allegedly caught up to McKenzie near the residence, where they claim he reached for his left pocket, then raised his hands.

Police allegedly located a handgun with a live round in the chamber in McKenzie’s left pocket.

He did not have a permit to carry the firearm.

According to court documents, McKenzie is held at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on $40,000 bail with no conditions, or $5,000 with conditions.

His defense applied for a bail reduction Tuesday, Feb. 11.

McKenzie’s next hearing is scheduled for Feb. 19.