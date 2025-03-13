Rochester man accused of broken-bone assault Wednesday night

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man faces felony charges after allegedly kicking another pedestrian hard enough to break bones Wednesday night.

Billey Mayorga-Elias, 22, was charged Thursday, March 13, with 3rd-degree assault–substantial bodily harm, as well as 5th-degree assault–inflict bodily harm.

At about 8:18 p.m. March 12, Rochester police responded to an assault at the 3rd Avenue bridge.

A man told police he’d passed another man — later identified as Mayorga-Elias — and Mayorga-Elias had shoved him to the ground from behind and begun kicking him.

Court documents state that the man suffered a left femoral neck bone fracture as a result.

The femoral neck bone connects the “head” of the leg joint that fits into the hip to the rest of the leg.

According to court documents, surveillance footage of the assault showed Mayorga-Elias running up behind the alleged victim, pushing him down, and kicking him repeatedly.

Court documents allege that Mayorga-Elias told police he was the victim of an assault, refused to identify himself to officers, and “took a fighting stance” before being arrested.

He is scheduled to appear in court at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 14.