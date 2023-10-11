Rochester man accused of breaking apartment, Chateau Theatre windows Tuesday night

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man appeared in Olmsted County Court on damage to property and drug charges Wednesday, Oct. 11.

According to court records, police received a call at about 7:40 p.m. Tuesday that Troy Nesler, 40, had smashed out the window of an apartment in the 10 block of 4th Street SW.

Police allegedly searched an alleyway Nesler was spotted entering before receiving another call that someone had broken the front window of the Chateau Theatre in Peace Plaza.

According to court documents, a witness at the theater described a blonde man wearing the same outfit Nesler was seen in on camera at the Kahler Inn parking ramp.

Police arrested Nesler at the ramp, where he allegedly said he broke the theatre’s window by accident, according to court documents.

According to court records, a city maintenance worker estimated that the window repair would cost at least $2,000 because “the building is historic.”

Adult Detention Center staff claim they found a small baggie with suspected methamphetamine in Nesler’s waistband, which they say tested “field positive” during his booking-in, according to court documents.

Nesler faces a charge of felony 1st-degree damage to property–value reduced over $1,000 as well as a charge of felony 5th-degree drug possession–not cannabis or hemp.

Nesler also appeared in court on charges of 5th-degree assault and impeding a 9-1-1 call dating back to February of this year.

According to court documents, Nesler was accused of physically assaulting a woman in the hallway of their shared apartment building on 4th Street SW, then preventing her from calling emergency services on Feb. 20, 2023.

The February charges were filed Oct. 11, 2023. Court documents do not indicate why Nesler was not charged with the alleged assault earlier in the year.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 12.