Rochester League of Women’s Voters Candidate Forum: MN House District 20B

(ABC 6 News) — The Rochester League of Women’s Voters candidate forums continue on Monday evening.

Monday’s forum begins at 6:30 PM at the Rochester Public Library with Minnesota Representative 20B candidates answering questions.

Both Steven Jacob and Michael Hutchinson are expected to be in attendance.

To watch the forum, click here.