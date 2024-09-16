Rochester League of Women’s Voters Candidate Forum: MN House District 20B
(ABC 6 News) — The Rochester League of Women’s Voters candidate forums continue on Monday evening.
Monday’s forum begins at 6:30 PM at the Rochester Public Library with Minnesota Representative 20B candidates answering questions.
Both Steven Jacob and Michael Hutchinson are expected to be in attendance.
To watch the forum, click here.