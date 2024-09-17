Rochester League of Women Voters holds MN House Representative 20B forum

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Another candidate forum was held by the League of Women Voters Rochester on Monday evening.

Representative Steven Jacob and hopeful Michael Hutchinson made their case to voters for MN House Representative 20B. They both tackled questions like workforce mandates, in particular, paid family medical leave.

Representative Jacob believes the mandates may work for big businesses but it’s too strenuous on smaller ones.

“It’s unsustainable, it’s going to drive business from our state, extremely burdensome and I will absolutely revisit that and try to make exceptions for small businesses.”

Hutchinson in agreement on this one but believes there should be a balance for workers.

“We don’t live to work, we work so we can live, and so we need to make sure that the legislature isn’t just siding with businesses but also with the common person.”

Another question surrounded the state budget. Each candidate answered how they would balance the state budget in an event of a deficit.

Hutchinson said he’d start with programs not helping communities.

“Looking at things like large corporate tax breaks and looking at other times where we’re giving money to people who already have a lot of it.”

Representative Jacob though wants to shrink the government and cut back on spending.

“Government needs to be reined in, and if there’s a budget issue, it can’t always fall on the backs of taxpayers, government needs to earn to live within its means.”

As always, there will be more forums like this taking place this week if you want to hear from your local candidates.