Rochester Honkers hold first training camp of the summer

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – Former St. Paul Saint Dave Stevens will be hosting the Rochester Honkers’ first youth training camp of the season on Sunday, June 8.

We sat down with the team’s general manager, Clint Narramore, and broadcaster, Billy Jones, to break down what the camp is all about.

It runs from 12 to 2 p.m. on Sunday, and is open to kids ages 5+ of all abilities and skill levels. Registration is $40, and kids should show up by 11:30 a.m. They will all be taught by Dave Stevens.