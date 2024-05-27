Rochester Honkers facing Thunder Bay Border Cats on opening night

Rochester Honkers opening night today

(ABC 6 News) – It’s opening night for the Rochester Honkers 2024 season.

The Honkers will take on the Thunder Bay Border Cats at Mayo Field. The festivities will kick off when the tailgate area opens at 5 p.m. and the gates will open at 5:30.

The first 500 guests will receive a special magnet schedule for the season. There will be a raffle and a special Memorial Day ceremony honoring Sgt. Allen Lloyd of the U.S. Army. The game will also feature a surprise guest.

The first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. Tickets are still available.