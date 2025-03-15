Rochester Home & Lifestyles Show returns this weekend

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Home & Lifestyles Show is back in town this weekend.

The show has something for everyone from home improvement inspiration ideas to energy saving solutions.

If you are looking to spend more time outside, you find outdoor spa equipment, boating gear, and more.

The show runs from Friday through Sunday afternoon at Graham Arena. More information can be found here.