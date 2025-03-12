Rochester Home & Lifestyles Show comes to life this weekend

(ABC 6 News) — A weekend of inspiration and solutions will be found at the Graham Arena Complex in Rochester this weekend.

The Rochester Home & Lifestyles Show is giving individuals and families a chance to discover products, services, and expertise to help bring home and lifestyles projects to life.

The show will offer an opportunity to explore interior remodeling solutions for bathrooms and kitchens, address basement water issues, and improve concrete flooring issues.

Participants will also have an opportunity to learn about and meet in-person will regional problem solvers for garage, roofing, siding, or window upgrades, and the ability to discuss reducing utility bills with solar professionals.

The show also features everything needed to enhance one’s time in the yard or on the water more enjoyable. There will be an array of exhibits including boat docks and lifts, zero turn mowers, golf carts, saunas, spas and more.

The event offers ample free parking, free admission and is handicap accessible.

The show will be held Friday, March 14 from 3 pm to 8 pm., Saturday, March 15 from 10 am to 6 pm and on Sunday, March 16 from 10 am to 3 pm in the Graham Arena on the Olmsted County fairground in Rochester, Minnesota.

For complete information including show participants, visit: www.rochestermnshows.com.