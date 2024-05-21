Rochester holds memorial for fallen law enforcement officers

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – A memorial service for fallen law enforcement officers was held at the Soldier’s Field Veterans memorial in Rochester at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

The event honored 41 officers who died in the line of duty over the history of southeastern Minn. The officers being honored dating back to the 1800s.

Some family members of the fallen were also in attendance. ABC 6 News spoke with Wendy Magruder, who lost her father in the line of duty.

“When something does happen to them in the line of duty, it’s really important for the family to know that sacrifice was worth something and it wasn’t in vain,” said Magruder.

This past March marks the 30th anniversary of her father’s End of Watch.

During the service, 41 roses were placed in a basket to honor the 41 fallen officers.

Adam Finseth, one of the fallen first responders from Burnsville, was also honored at the event.