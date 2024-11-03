Rochester Grizzlies honor veterans

The Rochester Grizzlies hockey team honored our nation's heroes at Saturday night's game.

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Grizzlies hockey team honored our nation’s heroes at Saturday night’s game.

For Military Appreciation Night, the team put up American flags in front of the rec center.

The team also folded the National Anthem Ceremonial flag ahead of the game.

All military members received free admission to the game.

The Grizzlies would go on to win 5-4 in overtime.