Rochester Grizzlies bring the community out for a skate night

(ABC 6 News) — The Rochester Grizzlies hockey team headed out to the community rinks at Soldiers Field Park in Rochester for a night of fun with their fans.

The Grizzlies holding a community skate night on Wednesday, February 5. The event ran from six until eight, and was a chance for the Grizzlies to connect more closely with their fans.

“The most important thing is just saying a thank you to our fans and giving the young kids and all the young hockey players around us a chance to meet their heroes,” said Grizzlies Head Coach and GM Tyler Veen.

And those fans came out by the dozen, braving the 20-degree weather to have an opportunity to share the ice with the Grizzlies.

“He’s really excited, he loves the Grizzlies,” Nikki Rose said of her son, Oliver.

“It’s pretty fun because you get to have a fun time with the Grizzlies,” Oliver said. “[I like the Grizzlies] because they play hockey and hockey is my favorite sport.”

The event was just the start for a weekend of events for the hockey team, which concludes with the team taking the Polar Plunge in Rochester on Saturday, February 8.