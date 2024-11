(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Fire Dept. will be holding an award, promotion and recruit graduation ceremony on Wed. evening.

The ceremony will be held at John Adams Middle School on the 1500 block of 31st St. NW at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 13.

According to the RFD, several RFD members will be recognized for promotions while others are recognized for their lifesaving efforts in the community and contributions to the department.