Rochester Fire Dept.’s Chief Kerska set to retire in 2025

(ABC 6 News) – Chief Eric Kerska of the Rochester Fire Dept. is set to retire come 2025, in a new comment to ABC 6 News Tues. evening.

According to Chief Kerska, his last day will be in Jan. 17, 2025.

“I have been a Rochester firefighter for more than 30 years,” Chief Kerska said to ABC 6 News in a comment. “I was fortunate to have served in a career of consequence…. I am the senior member of RFD and it is time to pass the baton to the next generation.”

Chief Kerska’s job has been posted in the meantime.