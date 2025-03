(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Fire Department will formally swear in new fire chief Mason Pooler at a ceremony tonight, Friday, March 21st.

Chief Pooler started his position at RFD back in January. He’s had a long career in fire fighting, starting at the Germantown Fire Department in Wisconsin.

Tonight is also RFD’s Promotion & Awards Ceremony. The department will be honoring members and local residents for their service to the community.