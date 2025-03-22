Rochester Fire Department honors staff’s heroism, welcomes new Fire Chief

(ABC 6 News) – First Responders joined their families center stage at the Rochester Fire Department as they humbly accepted their awards.

A sea of black and blue lined the back wall of the north Rochester Fire Station as families crowded tables to watch their beloved first responders receive recognition for their bravery.

Century High School student Silas Wagstaff stepped into the hallway and played the national anthem on the trumpet as the Rochester Fire Department Honor Guard presented the flags.

Awards were given to three crews, two for responding to heart attacks and one took home the Community Member Life Saver Award. Assistant fire chief Caleb Feine said firefighters don’t join the team looking to be rewarded so doing so was memorable for several people in attendance.

“What our people do day in and day out, answering the call at every moment of everyday, it’s important that we recognize them because they are true professionals and masters of their craft,” Feine said.

The Rochester Fire Department’s new chief, Mason Pooler, is not entirely new to the Rochester fire squad. Pooler has been working the job since January but was officially sworn in Friday.

Related: Rochester City Council approves Mason Pooler as Chief of Rochester Fire Department

Pooler comes to Rochester after serving near Milwaukee as the West Allis, Wisconsin, fire chief. Even after working in the Med City for three months, Pooler said he is still learning the ins and outs of the community.

“If I get to know elected officials and what’s important to them, then I can help mold the department to match their expectations,” Pooler said.

He hopes to do the same with the public and vows to meet the community he now calls home.

Related: New RFD Fire Chief Mason Pooler excited to get started

Pooler gave the fire chief’s oath, pledging to serve and protect the people of Rochester. Feine said Pooler has already done that and more.

“He’s brought a lot of new perspectives, a lot of wonderful ideas and he’s really going to keep a great department moving forward in the right direction.

When all the celebrating was over. people posed near the flags and took pictures with the first responder in their life.

Awards

Sudden Cardiac Arrest Life Saving Award

Motor Operator – Bryan Donaldson

Firefighter – Robert Veldhuisen

Firefighter – Denley Minske

Captain – Chad Kuhlman

Motor Operator – Jeremy Meyer

Firefighter – Benn Grenz

Community Member Life Saver Award

Katie McMahon

Dawit Haile

Erin buss

Promotions