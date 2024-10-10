Rochester Fire Department holds open house for National Fire Prevention Week

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – It’s National Fire Prevention Week, and fire departments across the country opened their doors to teach people the importance of staying safe.

While the theme this year is making sure your smoke detectors are in top shape, they still reminded everyone of general fire safety tips.

“Along with that is practicing our escape plan in our house, smoke detector goes off, what’s the plan to get out and to make sure that everybody is accounted for once they’re outside the home,” Rochester Fire Department Captain Ben Davis said.

There will be more open houses held this week with the next one being at all Rochester fire stations on October 11th from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and October 12th from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m.