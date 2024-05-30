Rochester Fire Department holds award ceremony

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The Rochester Fire Department held a ceremony on Wednesday, May 29 to celebrate promotions, academy graduations and life saving awards.

Eight recruits graduated on and were presented with their helmets and badges at the ceremony.

The newest class of fire fighters will be paired up with veteran firefighters to show them the ropes and teach them how to handle an emergency.

“You’ll have senior people that will be paired up with the new recruits. and then they really get put through the paces so that we know we can be confident that they have a solid skill set and foundations as a good firefighter,” Isaac Molin, who was promoted to an RFD captain at Wednesday’s ceremony, said.

While some are opening a new chapter of their lives, others are getting ready to close one.

RFD Chief Eric Kerska is getting ready to retire, and he said his career as a fire fighter was extremely gratifying.

“It gives life meaning, and my opinion, it’s the greatest career a person could ever wish to have,” Kerska said.

Kerska’s last day will be on Jan. 17, 2025, and he said he is going to work with the new chief, once they are named, to help for a smooth transition.