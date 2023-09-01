Rochester Fire Department announces burn ban until further notice

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Fire Department is announcing a burn ban taking effect today until further notice due to weather conditions in the area.

With temperatures expected to hit record highs this weekend, paired with the ongoing drought, RFD says the conditions are creating an increased fire risk. The department says with already dry vegetation, fires could start easily and spread quickly.

All burning within city limits is banned, including recreational bonfires.

Fire officials will continue to monitor conditions into next week, and say the ban is likely to last several days.