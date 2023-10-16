Rochester feels impact from war in Israel

(ABC 6 News) – The impact of the war in Israel can also be felt in Rochester.

The Jewish heritage Mayo Employee Resource Group held a gathering in support of Israel.

They said the incident taking place breaks their heart and considered cancelling the gathering.

Ultimately, they decided to have the gathering as they saw it was important to be together and be there one another.

“Just really have another opportunity for us all to be together, there are certainly people that have relatives and friends and acquaintances in Israel and that’s pretty obvious that those people are going to be very much affected,” president of Mayo Employee Resource Group Peter Kalina said.

The group looks to continue to offer support to each other and the people who may be affected by this.