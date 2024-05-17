Rochester Farmer’s Market celebrating Community Day tomorrow

The Rochester Farmer’s Market will hold an event called Community Day tomorrow morning.

To celebrate May Beef Month, southern/Mexican food fusion business Farm y Cocina will have a chef demo at the market.

For National Police Week, the Bemidji-based coffee shop Heroes Rise Coffee Company will be in town. They are a first responder owned and operated coffee shop.

There will also be a lemonade stand, plants for sale, and much more.

The Rochester Farmer’s Market Community Day will kick off tomorrow and go from 7:30 a.m. to noon.