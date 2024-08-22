Rochester exterior fire causes extensive home damage early Thursday morning

(ABC 6 News) — An overnight exterior fire caused substantial damage to a Rochester home on Thursday, according to a release from the Rochester Fire Department.

RFD responded to a rear deck on fire at 2834 Bandel Ct. NW in Rochester at 2:35 a.m. on Thursday. The fire was extinguished and caused no injuries or interior damage, the release said.

The fire damaged the deck and home exterior, according to RFD.

Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service and Rochester Police assisted at the scene.