Rochester Education Association releases statement on hate speech in the community

(ABC 6 News) – On Thursday, the Rochester Education Association is taking a stance against hate speech, and support for inclusion and equity.

A release from REA President Vince Wagner said the association condemns the use of hate speech in the community.

Wagner included a statement saying, “There is no place in our schools — or in our city — for hate-fueled language or behavior. We stand in solidarity with the African American, Somali, and neurodivergent communities. As educators, we have a moral obligation to uphold the values of equity, respect, and human dignity.”

The REA is also calling on the community to reject hate and build a more inclusive culture.