Rochester Eagles Club provides Easter meal for people to enjoy

(ABC 6 News) – The Eagles Club in Rochester saw a slow start to its Easter dinner celebration on Sunday. But as the day went on, people slowly trickled in and took their seat awaiting their meal.

Shae Hageman was one of three people working on the holiday. She said the event was a nice way to welcome people in and give them an outing for the holiday.

“It’s just a really good way to bring the community together and gives people something to do on Easter if they don’t have anything else going on,” said Hageman.

Eagles Club member Ray Wollman sat at the bar chowing down on his meal. He said he has been a member of the Eagles Club for 18 years and appreciates everything it does for the community.

“All the good stuff that the Eagles does for people, it’s unbelievable,” said Wollman

For $12 people received scalloped potatoes, corn, a dinner roll, caesar salad and a brownie for dessert.