Rochester Downtown Alliance and Mayo Civic Center shift attention to summer planning

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News)- Summer is fast approaching, with plans for summer events taking place all around Rochester.

“We’re excited to activate this space on Discovery Walk, it’s a beautiful unique area,” said Shawn Fagan, Executive Director of Rochester Downtown Alliance.

And with Discovery Walk being home to the brand new location for Thursdays Downtown this year due to construction, the question is how that affected preparation.

“We looked at a whole bunch of different options and at the end, we chose to do everything south of 2nd street to avoid any construction that’s on 2nd or Annenberg Plaza, any disruptions on Peace Plaza that might happen,” Fagan said.

And if there were any concerns on how the turnout will be, Rochester Downtown Alliance said they still think the turnout will be just as good as any other year.

“With construction, of course there’s some disruptions of course, but we plan to work around it,” said Fagan.

Fagan saying that the new location will make parking a lot smoother.

“Right here next to us is the 3rd Street ramp, that’s going to be totally available as usual, as is the second street ramp,” Fagan said.

Rochester Downtown Alliance is not the only organization preparing for summer activities, though.

The Mayo Civic Center is preparing as well, and even though they say the summer months are slower, they still do their part in promoting each event.

“We have resources like our website, our annual insiders guide, we have a downtown visitors guide that’s going to be opening up in a couple of weeks, so a lot of resources and ways for people to find things to do,” said Erin O’Brien, Communications Manager at Experience Rochester and the Mayo Civic Center.

All making sure the public enjoys a fun summer.

“It’s really great that we have so many opportunities here in Rochester for events like that, for people to get together, enjoy the outdoors, enjoy each other’s companies after we may have been cooped up a little bit inside over the winter months,” O’Brien said.

Thursdays Downtown is set to begin on June 12th and will be held every Thursday, with the exception of July 3rd, and will last up until August 14th. You can find a link to events and concert rundown here.