Rochester DFL hosts healthcare panel promoting Harris-Walz and attacking Trump-Vance

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester DFL-ers held a panel at the 125 Live community center to discuss some of the recent advances made in lowering prescription drug prices, as well as to try to convince Minnesotans to vote blue.

Two years ago, the Inflation Reduction Act took effect, lowering prescription drug costs by various means, including allowing Medicare to negotiate prices directly.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the cost of 10 different drugs will go down starting in 2026, and it seems the DFL is looking to capitalize on that.

Two seniors from Pine Island and a pharmacist from St. Paul joined Assistant Senate Majority Leader Sen. Liz Boldon to discuss how the Inflation Reduction Act affected them directly.

Since its passing, the act has allowed seniors like Deb and Paul Perry, the latter of whom was diagnosed as diabetic, to afford vital medication and medical equipment.

“Nobody in my family had any experience with it at all, there’s nobody on either side,” said Paul Perry. “So I had to spend a lot of time studying it, figuring out what was going on, and it was a struggle til I got some durable equipment that helps.”

The majority of the panel focused on promoting the Harris-Walz campaign, with attacks against the Trump-Vance campaign and its alleged association with the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 agenda.

They also spoke about Vice President Harris’ involvement in passing the Inflation Reduction Act, being the deciding vote in Congress that allowed the legislation to pass.