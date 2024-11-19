Rochester crow abatement begins in December

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — There is a new plan in place to lower the number of crows who call downtown Med City their home.

The City of Rochester is teaming up with the USDA and Mayo Clinic to disperse the 20,000 flock.

Non-lethal methods like lasers, distress calls, pyrotechnics, and air rifles will be used from December 1 through December 5 with additional efforts taking place through February.

Most of the work will happen from 3-11 p.m.

City officials say the birds cause excess noise, and their droppings pose a health concern.