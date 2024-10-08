Rochester Councilwoman Molly Dennis removed from meeting Monday night

(ABC 6 News) — On Monday evening, a Rochester City Councilwoman was removed from the meeting for allegedly violating council rules.

Dennis made a comment in reference to a previous dispute regarding travel expenses at which point President Brooke Carlson asked Dennis to leave the meeting.

Earlier in the meeting, there were multiple disagreements between Carlson and Dennis regarding how much space members had, the cost of DMC projects, and information accessibility.

The meeting is available on the City Council’s website and can be viewed here.