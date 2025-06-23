Rochester cools off from heat advisory at the pool

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – The heat advisory in Rochester saw tons of people splashing, tanning and sliding into the Soldier’s Field Swimming Pool on Sunday.

The high temperatures had people like Alli Wilkinson who said she doesn’t normally go to the pool, out enjoying the water.

Tanning was top of mind for people like Natalie Pirko enjoying the sun but others like Gavin Zaffq enjoyed some of the other attractions offered at the pool

“Probably the slides, but not the blue one,” Zaffq said. “I hate the blue one, it hurts your back.”

Other people said they liked staying lazy on the river.

“It’s just nice and calming and relaxing,” Wilkinson said.

While the pool was fun for a lot of people Shaleah Hill and Clarissa Turbett made it a point to remind people to apply sunscreen and stay hydrated.