Rochester continues to clean-up following storms

(ABC 6 New) – Crews from the Parks and Recreation Department continue to clean-up after severe weather rolled through last week.

The Forestry Crew say more than 350 requests came in for service and that they’re conducting tree work based on priority. Crews tell us they will address threats to safety and travel first.

Damaged and downed trees located on private property are the responsibility of property owners. Residents are reminded that tree work should be done by licensed tree contractors and that the boulevard is not to be used for storage or private tree debris.