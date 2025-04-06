Rochester community raises awareness for sexual assault through learning and conversation

Dodge & Olmsted Victim Services held a two day event to teach people how to support survivors of sexual assault.

(ABC 6 News) – April is sexual assault awareness month, which means that topic was top of mind for people attending the Dodge & Olmsted Victim Services awareness event at Floral Hall at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds.

Part of making a safe community for survivors of sexual assault is educating the community on how to best support them, and that was the purpose of Saturday’s event.

“We have folks that are dedicated to this issue that show up with care and empathy, that we have a really robust system of resources and that we’re looking towards a community that’s looking toward growth,” said Andrea White from the Safe Harbor Regional Navigator.

One panel presentation focused on internet safety and how to identify potential sextortion cases.

White says having conversations about sexual assault helps make survivors feel more comfortable with their situation.

“It’s been a really great moment of reflection and gives us hope for the future too that these moments will be less and less likely the more and more conversations we have,” White said.

As the day went on, people had the chance to check out the vendor tables and learn about the many resources available for survivors.

Cheddar, from the Minnesota Bikers Against Child Abuse, said his group’s sole intent was to empower abused children so they don’t fear the world they live in.

“Standing next to that kid, sitting next to that kid, telling that kid we got your back, a kid believes it,” Cheddar said.

He added a lot of kids trust bikers because they’re big and muscular, so when a kid feels empowered by a biker, they feel empowered to share their story.

Grace Pesch was one of the attendees at the event on Saturday, and she simply wants to be a good community member, not only for the kids she works with, but her family members as well.

“I was interested in learning more about how I could be a safe adult for children in the community. I have nieces and a nephew,” said Pesch.

Regardless of people’s reasons for coming, attendees walked away with a new perspective on how to help sexual assault survivors.

Staff at the event said if you or anyone you know is a victim of sexual assault, call the 24-hour crisis line for confidential support at (507) 289-0636 .