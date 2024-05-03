Rochester community leader released from hospital following traumatic brain injury

(ABC 6 News) – Charles Jackson, known to the Rochester community as ‘Yammy Bear,’ is now recovering from home after suffering a traumatic brain injury, as result of an assault.

PREVIOUS STORY: Rochester community leader hospitalized following alleged tire pump assault

Jackson’s wife, CarolAnn Jackson, posting an update on Facebook Thursday, describing the stressful experience and thanking the community for its support.

According to the Facebook post, Jackson says he “is overwhelmed with gratitude to see how many people from all walks of life have come together to pour into our family during this terrifying time.”

A GoFundMe for the family is nearing its goal of $5,000.

In addition to fundraising page, the Jacksons are also seeking help with meal preparations, creating a meal train.