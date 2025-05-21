Rochester community invited to share input on future of Rochester Public Library services

(ABC 6 News) — The Rochester Public Library is inviting the community to help guide the future of library services for Rochester and Olmsted County.

RPL has launched a community survey to gather input from both library users and non-users to better guide future strategic pathways for providing library services in the area.

“Gathering this input from the community is essential, as libraries are meant to be a reflection of the people they serve. This survey is part of a year-long strategic planning effort that will act as a road map to ensure we are providing the services that the community wants and needs,” says Library Director Karen Lemke.

The survey will ask some questions about the current library, and also present ideas for new or different programs and services that could be part of the library of the future.

“We know our community is growing and changing. This survey will help us align our resources with the voices of the community. With this information, we will be able to better meet community interests through our services and collections,” says Library Deputy Director and study project manager Kim Edson.

The survey is being administered by SNG Research, a local market research firm. Everyone who completes the survey can choose to enter into a drawing for one of five $100 Visa gift cards. The survey length varies depending on responses, but averages about 10-20 minutes. Results will be shared during a presentation to the Rochester City Council at the conclusion of the study in August.

The survey is open and available in English, Spanish, and Somali and is live through June 8.

To take the survey, click here.