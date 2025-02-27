Rochester Community Education hosts Regional STEM Fair

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Community Education will host the 67th annual Rochester Regional STEM Fair on Friday, February 28th.

The event will take place at the RCTC Sports Center.

Grade 6-12 students from Dodge, Fillmore, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha, and Winona counties will showcase their science and engineering projects. That includes over 250 Rochester Public Schools students from multiple area schools.

For the event, students must find a question or problem that interests them, then build prototypes or conduct experiments. They share their findings at the STEM Fair.

Students may also win awards for their projects and presentations. The awards ceremony will be held the following week on Wednesday, March 5th at Dakota Middle School.