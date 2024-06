(ABC 6 News) — Rochester Public Utilities announced that E Center Street between 7th Avenue NE and 8th Avenue NE will be closed as of June 18th.

This emergency closure comes as a result of a water main break, and the road will remain closed until repair work can be completed.

With the closure, drivers can use a detour on 3rd Street SE via 7th Avenue SE from the west and via 8th Avenue SE from the east.