Rochester Clinic Annual Sock Drive

(ABC 6 News) – Toys for Tots is just one of the many drives taking place to help those in need.

Another is for women and families who literally have to run for their lives from violent domestic home life. That’s why the Rochester Clinic is holding their annual Socks Drive for the Women’s Shelter.

ABC 6 News Anchor Robin Wolfram had opportunity to talk to Mei Liu with the Rochester Clinic to learn more about what we can do to help.