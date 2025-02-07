Behind-the-scenes of Rochester Civic Theatre’s “Waitress: The Musical” regional premiere

Waitress: The Musical regional premiere runs through February

(ABC 6 News) — The Rochester Civic Theatre’s production of “Waitress: The Musical” is a regional premiere, making it a rare chance for folks to see it on a local stage.

Director Misha Johnson said the theatre company was approached with the opportunity to produce the show. It’s unique since the production just came off Broadway, she said.

“You can’t see it anywhere else,” Johnson said.

People from the local area round out the cast, including lead actress Taylor Pike.

“Everything still just feels surreal to me,” Pike said. “It’s one of the dream roles and to get to do it, my first time back on stage after a decade is baffling.”

“Some of the people you see in the ensemble actually you’ll have seen having leads all over town,” Johnson said. “That’s how much talent there is in this cast.”

The production runs Thursdays through Sundays until Feb. 23. Tickets are available here.

This show includes themes of domestic violence and is recommended for adults. Johnson recommends parents review the content before bringing children to this production.