Rochester Civic Theatre welcomes new managing director

(ABC 6 News) – On Wednesday, the Rochester Civic Theatre announced that Jaclyn Johnson would take over as its new managing director.

RCT says Johnson has nearly two decades of experience in nonprofit theatre leadership, and says they are committed to building community through the arts, advocating for theatre and culture, and expanding access to live entertainment.

Previously, Johnson served as the Artistic Director of Festival Theatre in St. Croix Falls, and as Director of Production at Commonweal Theatre. They are also an organizer for Gamesboro, a gaming convention in Lanesboro

In a statement, Johnson said ““I believe deeply in the power of the arts to create positive change. By engaging with local organizations, expanding educational programming, and uplifting community voices, we can create an even stronger, more inclusive cultural hub in Rochester.”